Class A District 1 Wrestling Championships
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School was the host of the Class A District 1 Wrestling Tournament. The tournament began at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and consisted of nonstop wrestling action.
The following schools attended the event: Millard South, Kearney, Omaha North, Omaha Westside, Gretna, Omaha Burke, Omaha Westview, Omaha South, and the hosts, North Platte.
The Bulldogs were able to send 10 wrestlers to state, and Xavier Alberston was the lone champion for North Platte in weight class 182.
Here are the results of Saturdays matchups;
Weight Class 106 1st Place - Kiernan Meink of Millard South
- 2nd Place - Jack Sponenburgh of Kearney
- 3rd Place - Brody Pitner of North Platte
- 4th Place - Jack Thompson of Gretna
1st Place Match
- Kiernan Meink (Millard South) 44-5, Fr. over Jack Sponenburgh (Kearney) 36-9, So. (Fall 4:56)
3rd Place Match
- Brody Pitner (North Platte) 35-15, So. over Jack Thompson (Gretna) 17-25, Jr. (Fall 0:23)
Weight Class 113 1st Place - Isaac Ekdahl of Millard South
- 2nd Place - Logan W. Edwards of Omaha Westside
- 3rd Place - Tyler Haneborg of North Platte
- 4th Place - Tavean Miller of Kearney
1st Place Match
- Isaac Ekdahl (Millard South) 41-10, So. over Logan W. Edwards (Omaha Westside) 38-10, Sr. (Fall 5:58)
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Haneborg (North Platte) 38-12, Fr. over Tavean Miller (Kearney) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
Weight Class 120 1st Place - Kaden Kowalek of Kearney
- 2nd Place - Noah Phillips of Omaha North
- 3rd Place - Brady Danze of Millard South
- 4th Place - Shawn R Packett of Omaha Westside
1st Place Match
- Kaden Kowalek (Kearney) 27-23, Fr. over Noah Phillips (Omaha North) 31-6, So. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Danze (Millard South) 28-22, Fr. over Shawn R Packett (Omaha Westside) 10-10, So. (Dec 6-2)
Weight Class 126 1st Place - Miles Anderson of Millard South
- 2nd Place - Jackson Lavene of Kearney
- 3rd Place - Kooper T. Brandle of Omaha Westside
- 4th Place - Dayton Gipe of North Platte
1st Place Match
- Miles Anderson (Millard South) 46-3, Jr. over Jackson Lavene (Kearney) 32-14, Sr. (Fall 5:02)
3rd Place Match
- Kooper T. Brandle (Omaha Westside) 27-6, Sr. over Dayton Gipe (North Platte) 19-11, Sr. (MD 10-0)
Weight Class 132 1st Place - Jermaine Dortch of Omaha North
- 2nd Place - Kaedun Goodman of Kearney
- 3rd Place - Gino Rettele of Millard South
- 4th Place - Kale Vice of Gretna
1st Place Match
- Jermaine Dortch (Omaha North) 14-5, Fr. over Kaedun Goodman (Kearney) 29-20, So. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
- Gino Rettele (Millard South) 30-21, Sr. over Kale Vice (Gretna) 29-21, So. (Fall 3:40)
Weight Class 138 1st Place - Logan Glynn of Millard South
- 2nd Place - Jace Kennel of North Platte
- 3rd Place - Seth Philippi of Kearney
- 4th Place - Jaron Cannon Jr. of Omaha North
1st Place Match
- Logan Glynn (Millard South) 40-10, So. over Jace Kennel (North Platte) 41-9, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Seth Philippi (Kearney) 26-21, Jr. over Jaron Cannon Jr. (Omaha North) 32-18, Fr. (Fall 4:56)
Weight Class 145 1st Place - Joel Adams of Millard South
- 2nd Place - Perry Swarm of Kearney
- 3rd Place - Phoenix Burt of Omaha Burke
- 4th Place - Tyler Sheldon of Gretna
1st Place Match
- Joel Adams (Millard South) 44-0, Sr. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 36-14, Sr. (MD 14-3)
3rd Place Match
- Phoenix Burt (Omaha Burke) 26-5, So. over Tyler Sheldon (Gretna) 34-19, Jr. (Fall 2:55)
Weight Class 152 1st Place - Josiah Aburumuh of Millard South
- 2nd Place - Ryan Fox of North Platte
- 3rd Place - Cannon L. McCarty of Omaha Westside
- 4th Place - Sam Nachtigal of Kearney
1st Place Match
- Josiah Aburumuh (Millard South) 30-8, Jr. over Ryan Fox (North Platte) 43-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Cannon L. McCarty (Omaha Westside) 39-9, Sr. over Sam Nachtigal (Kearney) 19-9, So. (Dec 3-1)
Weight Class 160 1st Place - Henry Reilly of Millard South
- 2nd Place - Michael J. Myers of Omaha Westside
- 3rd Place - Ethan Kowalek of Kearney
- 4th Place - Randy Smith of Omaha North
1st Place Match
- Henry Reilly (Millard South) 47-3, Jr. over Michael J. Myers (Omaha Westside) 40-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Ethan Kowalek (Kearney) 25-13, Sr. over Randy Smith (Omaha North) 25-27, Sr. (Fall 1:24)
Weight Class 170 1st Place - Aiden Robertson of Millard South
- 2nd Place - Brock Roblee of North Platte
- 3rd Place - Taj Wilson of Kearney
- 4th Place - Chase A. Myers of Omaha Westside
1st Place Match
- Aiden Robertson (Millard South) 42-4, Sr. over Brock Roblee (North Platte) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 1:52)
3rd Place Match
- Taj Wilson (Kearney) 21-16, So. over Chase A. Myers (Omaha Westside) 24-22, Fr. (Fall 3:34)
Weight Class 182 1st Place - Xavier Albertson of North Platte
- 2nd Place - Tanner Fuller of Millard South
- 3rd Place - Jesse (J) Smith of Omaha North
- 4th Place - Ty E. Sidzyik of Omaha Westside
1st Place Match
- Xavier Albertson (North Platte) 34-7, Jr. over Tanner Fuller (Millard South) 27-17, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jesse (J) Smith (Omaha North) 27-10, Sr. over Ty E. Sidzyik (Omaha Westside) 18-26, So. (Fall 2:53)
Weight Class 195 1st Place - Caeden Olin of Millard South
- 2nd Place - Lane Kovarik of Kearney
- 3rd Place - Dominik Decent of North Platte
- 4th Place - Tyson Johnson of Omaha North
1st Place Match
- Caeden Olin (Millard South) 44-3, Jr. over Lane Kovarik (Kearney) 22-25, Sr. (Fall 2:53)
3rd Place Match
- Dominik Decent (North Platte) 29-23, So. over Tyson Johnson (Omaha North) 2-6, So. (Dec 7-3)
Weight Class 220 1st Place - Tyler Stewart of Omaha North
- 2nd Place - Peyton Dimmitt of North Platte
- 3rd Place - Trent Buescher of Kearney
- 4th Place - Tristen Williams of Millard South
1st Place Match
- Tyler Stewart (Omaha North) 44-1, Sr. over Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) 33-17, Sr. (Fall 4:28)
3rd Place Match
- Trent Buescher (Kearney) 15-16, Sr. over Tristen Williams (Millard South) 19-27, Sr. (Fall 4:42)
Weight Class 285 1st Place - Tyson Terry of Omaha North
- 2nd Place - Brock Dyer of Millard South
- 3rd Place - Broc R. Regner of Omaha Westside
- 4th Place - Jaxon Halverson of North Platte
1st Place Match
- Tyson Terry (Omaha North) 49-0, So. over Brock Dyer (Millard South) 31-18, Sr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
- Broc R. Regner (Omaha Westside) 15-19, Jr. over Jaxon Halverson (North Platte) 8-8, So. (Dec 8-6)
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.