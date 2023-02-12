Class A District 1 Wrestling Championships

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School was the host of the Class A District 1 Wrestling Tournament. The tournament began at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and consisted of nonstop wrestling action.

The following schools attended the event: Millard South, Kearney, Omaha North, Omaha Westside, Gretna, Omaha Burke, Omaha Westview, Omaha South, and the hosts, North Platte.

The Bulldogs were able to send 10 wrestlers to state, and Xavier Alberston was the lone champion for North Platte in weight class 182.

Here are the results of Saturdays matchups;

Weight Class 106 1st Place - Kiernan Meink of Millard South

2nd Place - Jack Sponenburgh of Kearney

3rd Place - Brody Pitner of North Platte

4th Place - Jack Thompson of Gretna

1st Place Match

Kiernan Meink (Millard South) 44-5, Fr. over Jack Sponenburgh (Kearney) 36-9, So. (Fall 4:56)

3rd Place Match

Brody Pitner (North Platte) 35-15, So. over Jack Thompson (Gretna) 17-25, Jr. (Fall 0:23)

Weight Class 113 1st Place - Isaac Ekdahl of Millard South

2nd Place - Logan W. Edwards of Omaha Westside

3rd Place - Tyler Haneborg of North Platte

4th Place - Tavean Miller of Kearney

1st Place Match

Isaac Ekdahl (Millard South) 41-10, So. over Logan W. Edwards (Omaha Westside) 38-10, Sr. (Fall 5:58)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Haneborg (North Platte) 38-12, Fr. over Tavean Miller (Kearney) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

Weight Class 120 1st Place - Kaden Kowalek of Kearney

2nd Place - Noah Phillips of Omaha North

3rd Place - Brady Danze of Millard South

4th Place - Shawn R Packett of Omaha Westside

1st Place Match

Kaden Kowalek (Kearney) 27-23, Fr. over Noah Phillips (Omaha North) 31-6, So. (Dec 8-6)

3rd Place Match

Brady Danze (Millard South) 28-22, Fr. over Shawn R Packett (Omaha Westside) 10-10, So. (Dec 6-2)

Weight Class 126 1st Place - Miles Anderson of Millard South

2nd Place - Jackson Lavene of Kearney

3rd Place - Kooper T. Brandle of Omaha Westside

4th Place - Dayton Gipe of North Platte

1st Place Match

Miles Anderson (Millard South) 46-3, Jr. over Jackson Lavene (Kearney) 32-14, Sr. (Fall 5:02)

3rd Place Match

Kooper T. Brandle (Omaha Westside) 27-6, Sr. over Dayton Gipe (North Platte) 19-11, Sr. (MD 10-0)

Weight Class 132 1st Place - Jermaine Dortch of Omaha North

2nd Place - Kaedun Goodman of Kearney

3rd Place - Gino Rettele of Millard South

4th Place - Kale Vice of Gretna

1st Place Match

Jermaine Dortch (Omaha North) 14-5, Fr. over Kaedun Goodman (Kearney) 29-20, So. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Gino Rettele (Millard South) 30-21, Sr. over Kale Vice (Gretna) 29-21, So. (Fall 3:40)

Weight Class 138 1st Place - Logan Glynn of Millard South

2nd Place - Jace Kennel of North Platte

3rd Place - Seth Philippi of Kearney

4th Place - Jaron Cannon Jr. of Omaha North

1st Place Match

Logan Glynn (Millard South) 40-10, So. over Jace Kennel (North Platte) 41-9, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Seth Philippi (Kearney) 26-21, Jr. over Jaron Cannon Jr. (Omaha North) 32-18, Fr. (Fall 4:56)

Weight Class 145 1st Place - Joel Adams of Millard South

2nd Place - Perry Swarm of Kearney

3rd Place - Phoenix Burt of Omaha Burke

4th Place - Tyler Sheldon of Gretna

1st Place Match

Joel Adams (Millard South) 44-0, Sr. over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 36-14, Sr. (MD 14-3)

3rd Place Match

Phoenix Burt (Omaha Burke) 26-5, So. over Tyler Sheldon (Gretna) 34-19, Jr. (Fall 2:55)

Weight Class 152 1st Place - Josiah Aburumuh of Millard South

2nd Place - Ryan Fox of North Platte

3rd Place - Cannon L. McCarty of Omaha Westside

4th Place - Sam Nachtigal of Kearney

1st Place Match

Josiah Aburumuh (Millard South) 30-8, Jr. over Ryan Fox (North Platte) 43-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Cannon L. McCarty (Omaha Westside) 39-9, Sr. over Sam Nachtigal (Kearney) 19-9, So. (Dec 3-1)

Weight Class 160 1st Place - Henry Reilly of Millard South

2nd Place - Michael J. Myers of Omaha Westside

3rd Place - Ethan Kowalek of Kearney

4th Place - Randy Smith of Omaha North

1st Place Match

Henry Reilly (Millard South) 47-3, Jr. over Michael J. Myers (Omaha Westside) 40-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Ethan Kowalek (Kearney) 25-13, Sr. over Randy Smith (Omaha North) 25-27, Sr. (Fall 1:24)

Weight Class 170 1st Place - Aiden Robertson of Millard South

2nd Place - Brock Roblee of North Platte

3rd Place - Taj Wilson of Kearney

4th Place - Chase A. Myers of Omaha Westside

1st Place Match

Aiden Robertson (Millard South) 42-4, Sr. over Brock Roblee (North Platte) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 1:52)

3rd Place Match

Taj Wilson (Kearney) 21-16, So. over Chase A. Myers (Omaha Westside) 24-22, Fr. (Fall 3:34)

Weight Class 182 1st Place - Xavier Albertson of North Platte

2nd Place - Tanner Fuller of Millard South

3rd Place - Jesse (J) Smith of Omaha North

4th Place - Ty E. Sidzyik of Omaha Westside

1st Place Match

Xavier Albertson (North Platte) 34-7, Jr. over Tanner Fuller (Millard South) 27-17, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Jesse (J) Smith (Omaha North) 27-10, Sr. over Ty E. Sidzyik (Omaha Westside) 18-26, So. (Fall 2:53)

Weight Class 195 1st Place - Caeden Olin of Millard South

2nd Place - Lane Kovarik of Kearney

3rd Place - Dominik Decent of North Platte

4th Place - Tyson Johnson of Omaha North

1st Place Match

Caeden Olin (Millard South) 44-3, Jr. over Lane Kovarik (Kearney) 22-25, Sr. (Fall 2:53)

3rd Place Match

Dominik Decent (North Platte) 29-23, So. over Tyson Johnson (Omaha North) 2-6, So. (Dec 7-3)

Weight Class 220 1st Place - Tyler Stewart of Omaha North

2nd Place - Peyton Dimmitt of North Platte

3rd Place - Trent Buescher of Kearney

4th Place - Tristen Williams of Millard South

1st Place Match

Tyler Stewart (Omaha North) 44-1, Sr. over Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) 33-17, Sr. (Fall 4:28)

3rd Place Match

Trent Buescher (Kearney) 15-16, Sr. over Tristen Williams (Millard South) 19-27, Sr. (Fall 4:42)

Weight Class 285 1st Place - Tyson Terry of Omaha North

2nd Place - Brock Dyer of Millard South

3rd Place - Broc R. Regner of Omaha Westside

4th Place - Jaxon Halverson of North Platte

1st Place Match

Tyson Terry (Omaha North) 49-0, So. over Brock Dyer (Millard South) 31-18, Sr. (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match

Broc R. Regner (Omaha Westside) 15-19, Jr. over Jaxon Halverson (North Platte) 8-8, So. (Dec 8-6)

