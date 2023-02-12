KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Tilly and Sox!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - You may have seen Tilly before, but did you know she is a bonded pair with her friend Sox?

Tilly was featured on our Pet of the Week segment earlier this year and was adopted with Sox, but unfortunately she didn’t get along with the dog in her new home and they had to go back to the shelter.

The two have been living in the shelter ever since and are ready for their forever home. Both are sweet lap cats, but probably need to be the only pets in the house.

Both are great with older children and would make a good addition to any family.

To make an appointment to meet them, you can call the North Platte animal shelter at 308-535-6780.

