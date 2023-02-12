KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Tilly and Sox!

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - You may have seen Tilly before, but did you know she is a bonded pair with her friend Sox?

Tilly was featured on our Pet of the Week segment earlier this year and was adopted with Sox, but unfortunately she didn’t get along with the dog in her new home and they had to go back to the shelter.

The two have been living in the shelter ever since and are ready for their forever home. Both are sweet lap cats, but probably need to be the only pets in the house.

Both are great with older children and would make a good addition to any family.

To make an appointment to meet them, you can call the North Platte animal shelter at 308-535-6780.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old
Friday Night Sports Hero: Maywood/Hayes Center Volleyball/Basketball
Friday Night Sports Hero: Maywood/Hayes Center Girls Volleyball and Basketball Players reach 200 career wins
NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA announces sub-district locations for girls Class C and D
D4 District Wrestling Highlights
District D4 Wrestling
Ogallala boys and girls take the victories over Mitchell
Ogallala basketball hosts Mitchell for Throwback Night

Latest News

Valentines Day preorders at The Flower Market
North Platte flower stores are preparing for Valentines Day
Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash
NEBRASKAland Days hosts Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash
North Platte 7 Day
Warm Monday, cooler temperatures and snow to return mid week
Pet of the Week: Meet Tilly and Sox!
Pet of the Week: Meet Tilly and Sox!