NEBRASKAland Days hosts Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, the NEBRASKAland Days board hosted their local Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash fundraiser.

The fundraiser is hosted every year before event season as a way to help raise some extra funds to keep up the venues.

David Fudge, CEO of NEBRASKAland Days, told KNOP that the event raises anywhere from $20,000-$30,000 each year. He said this year they’re putting the funding towards upkeep on the Wild West Arena.

