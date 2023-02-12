North Platte flower stores are preparing for Valentines Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Valentines Day fast approaching, flower stores are getting ready for the big day.

The Flower Market in North Platte has been preparing since December.

Owner, Sarah Talbott, told KNOP that she has been preordering flowers since December and taking orders for weeks.

They try to do as much in advance as they can be as prepared for the big day as possible. They also have extended their hours on Sunday and Monday to make sure that everyone who wants to order flowers in advance can.

On the day of, The Flower Market partners with Habitat for Humanity for deliveries. For every delivery, they donate to Habitat for Humanity in exchange for someone from the organization delivering the flowers. The partnership has been going on for a few years and is very beneficial to both groups.

