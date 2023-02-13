Escaped McCook inmate not believed to be in Red Willow County area

Escaped from the Work Ethic Camp Sunday night
Ronald Grant, 39, escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday.
Ronald Grant, 39, escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported on Sunday an inmate escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release that Ronald Grant was with a staff member and two other inmates emptying trash in the north parking lot around 7:49 p.m. Sunday when he took off running west and headed south.

The McCook Police Department reported they had reason to believe that Grant was no longer in the Red Willow County area on Monday at 10:58 a.m.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports that Grant started his sentence on Nov. 15, 2005. He was sentenced to 29 to 44 years for charges out of Lancaster County that include manslaughter, assault by a confined person, and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He has a parole hearing scheduled for July 2023 and a tentative release date of Nov. 18, 2029.

Grant is a 39-year-old Native American man, 5′ 10″, 185 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

WEC is a minimum B security facility with a focus on programming and treatment in order to prepare individuals for release. Individuals housed at this facility may be permitted to complete job and program assignments in the community with intermittent supervision. Minimum B custody is a lower custody level and is served in a less restrictive facility.

