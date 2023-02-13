Lincoln County Commissioners discuss how to best use funds from HVAC Lawsuit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During their Monday morning meeting, Lincoln County Commissioners discussed how to best use funds the county recently received following a lengthy lawsuit around the county courthouse’s HVAC system.

“Finally after I think seven years of wrangling, we have settled with all participants in that initial project,” Vice Chairman Kent Weems said. “Now that all those resolutions and lawsuits are resolved, it’s time to move forward. We will be taking that into consideration with the building and grounds committee and we’ll be doing an investigation into some options for mitigation on that system so we make it more efficient.”

Also at Monday morning’s meeting, commissioners discussed how to best work with the Noxious Weed Department, which Weems is very familiar with after serving in the department for several years in the early 1990s.

“Discussion today revolved around how do we give these folks some latitude,” Weems said. “They are all sound thinkers and a number of them have served a number of years on that board. So, they are very responsible people in the community that understand that process. Basically, we’re asking the county attorney to define from a budgeting standpoint a spending limit to allow the weed board to advise the superintendent.”

The board also scheduled a public hearing on Lincoln County’s one and six-year road plan for March 6.

The meeting was live-streamed on the Lincoln County Nebraska YouTube page, a link is provided below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiZDkGPylrk

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.