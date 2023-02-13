Nebraska High School coaches named as National Coach of The Year Finalists.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National High School Athletic Coaches Association and the Nebraska Coaches Association announced the advancement of a dozen coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. The honorees include a North Platte coach James Orcutt in the sport of golf. Additionally, Lexington Boy’s Cross Country coach Sam Jilka is listed as an honoree along with a pair of McCook coaches, Matt Wiemers and Kristin Blume

The nominations were based on each coach’s career accomplishments through the 2021-22 athletic seasons and had not retired more than two years prior. Two former Nebraska prep coaches will be honored by being inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame as well.

Eight finalists from across the nation, in 19, recognized sports categories will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’S national convention in Lincoln on July 27.

All Nebraska coaches were nominated for this national honor by the Nebraska Coaches Association. The selection is based on the following: career longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category.

NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

