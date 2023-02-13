Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred near North 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway Friday night that resulted in the death of 47-year-old Laura Devries of Ogallala.

On Friday at 8:17 p.m. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire were dispatched to the area near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on a report of an injury crash. The investigation determined a grey Ford Expedition had been eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and exited using the off ramp towards North 14th Street.

LPD said the vehicle continued eastbound and crossed both lanes of North 14th Street before striking a power pole. It came to rest in the grassy area east of the North 14th Street entrance ramp to Cornhusker Highway.

According to police, both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital where the passenger, Laura Devries, was pronounced deceased. Her husband, 47-year-old David Devries, was driving and remains hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.