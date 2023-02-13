Stunning conditions Monday; A Duo of systems to impact the region Valentine’s Day into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After the beautiful weekend we have seen around the area, this trend will continue into the day Monday, but conditions will change as we get into Valentine’s Day into Wednesday.

High pressure remains control of the area Monday, and with a southeasterly to southwesterly flow, this will bring the region above average temperatures, with highs in the 50s and the sunny skies will continue around here as well. Once we get into the overnight hours, our high pressure system will move toward the north and east and this will increase the moisture around here and allow for cloud cover to come into the area. Overnight lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s as a result.

Stellar conditions will continue for the day Monday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into Valentine’s Day, an area of low pressure, that is currently developing in the Southern Plains, will be moving through the area. This will bring us not only continued cloud cover for the holiday, but bring chances of rain and snow, especially for places along and east of Highway 83. Snow accumulations will mainly be below an inch in most locations. Highs will only climb into the 30s and 40s with a northeast wind. Another system will be moving across the area Wednesday with more chances of snow and dropping temperatures into the 20s with a northerly to northwesterly wind. Snowfall during this period will also be generally under an inch, but some places in Southern Greater Nebraska could see 1-3 inches.

Unsettled conditions will loom over the area Valentine's Day into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Thursday into the weekend, the skies will improve to sunny skies and highs will be in the 30s on Thursday, 40s to 50s on Friday and 50s during the day Saturday into Sunday.

