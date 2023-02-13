Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, but organizers say it’s missing one piece.

The puzzle was put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Wisconsin and includes 60,000 pieces – minus the one missing piece.

“I wanted to get the community involved,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said, adding the goal was to meet new people in a fun way.

The puzzle includes pictures of special landmarks from around the world.

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.

It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old
Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill
NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA announces sub-district locations for girls Class C and D
North Platte police officers receive promotions during Tuesday's city council meeting. The...
North Platte Police officers receive promotions during city council meeting

Latest News

Parents of children who have been held in juvenile detention centers like the Douglas County...
Frustrated parents seek middle step in treatment of Nebraska youths in juvenile justice
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13,...
U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk
Rescue workers see stories of survival following last Monday's earthquake.
'Miracle' rescues reported in Turkey after quake
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800