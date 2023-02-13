West Central District Health Department brings life-saving education to Hershey High School

Students learning how to properly apply pressure to a wound.
Students learning how to properly apply pressure to a wound.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students at Hershey High School received First Aid Severe Trauma training Monday afternoon.

The West Central District Health Department used grants to provide these trainings for schools throughout its jurisdiction free of charge. Trauma is the leading cause of death from ages one to 44, and the training helps teach the high school students the skills they need to potentially save a life in need.

WCDHD is in its second year and has made its way to schools such as Sutherland, Hershey, and Stapelton, and will be making its way to McPherson County in the near future.

Each school has been awarded three trauma kits, including tourniquets, and taught how to use them.

“If your school is like Hershey, the response time is about 15 minutes, and if somebody is bleeding out, they bleed out very fast,” said Karlee Denny, Hershey student. “So having students train inside the school can help save lives before EMS can get there. We learned a lot of neat skills, like how we can use a hoodie, a belt, or a pencil if there isn’t an actual tourniquet available. We also learned how to properly apply pressure to help somebody who is bleeding out.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old
(Source: North Platte High School)
Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists
Ronald Grant, 39, escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday.
Escaped McCook inmate not believed to be in Red Willow County area
Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill

Latest News

A McCook man who helped save more than 130 lives is being recognized on National Donor Day, a...
McCook man honored for organ and tissue donation impact
Better Business Bureau warns against Valentine’s Day scams
KNOP Snow Potential 2-13-2023
Cooler with rain/snow chances through mid-week
Lincoln County Commissioners Jerry Woodruff (Left) and Kent Weems (Right).
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss how to best use funds from HVAC Lawsuit