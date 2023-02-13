West Central District Health Department brings life-saving education to Hershey High School

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students at Hershey High School received First Aid Severe Trauma training Monday afternoon.

The West Central District Health Department used grants to provide these trainings for schools throughout its jurisdiction free of charge. Trauma is the leading cause of death from ages one to 44, and the training helps teach the high school students the skills they need to potentially save a life in need.

WCDHD is in its second year and has made its way to schools such as Sutherland, Hershey, and Stapelton, and will be making its way to McPherson County in the near future.

Each school has been awarded three trauma kits, including tourniquets, and taught how to use them.

“If your school is like Hershey, the response time is about 15 minutes, and if somebody is bleeding out, they bleed out very fast,” said Karlee Denny, Hershey student. “So having students train inside the school can help save lives before EMS can get there. We learned a lot of neat skills, like how we can use a hoodie, a belt, or a pencil if there isn’t an actual tourniquet available. We also learned how to properly apply pressure to help somebody who is bleeding out.”

