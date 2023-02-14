The Chicks to perform at Omaha arena this summer

Country music concert tour stop also planned for Sioux Falls
The Chicks are planning a tour stop in Omaha this summer.
The Chicks are planning a tour stop in Omaha this summer.(NBC15)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music band The Chicks are planning a concert at CHI Health Center arena in August.

Ben Harper is set to open for The Chicks, who formally dropped “Dixie” from their name in 2020, for their Aug. 30 concert at CHI Health Center arena as well as their concert in Sioux Falls, S.D., two days later.

Tickets for their 2023 world tour go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24; with presale opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday and closing at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Other tour stops in the region include the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Aug. 19; and T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 29. They and Harper will also perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 16; at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Aug. 17; at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul on Aug. 25 — with Wild Rivers instead of Harper; and at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

