Cozad faces Holdrege in the first round of the C1-11 Sub-District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fourth-seeded Holdrege Lady Dusters travel to Gothenburg to face the fifth-seeded Cozad Lady Haymakers in the first round of the C1-11 Sub District. The Lady Haymakers come into the matchup with a 5-16 record, while the Lady Dusters own a 6-15 record so far on the season.

In the end, the Lady Haymakers fall to the Lady Dusters by a finals score of 38-22. Holdrege will advance to face Gothenburg in the semi-finals round.

The Lady Haymakers will finish the 2023 season with a 5-17 record.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.