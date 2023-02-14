CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
(Source: North Platte High School)
Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists
Ronald Grant, 39, escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday.
Escaped McCook inmate not believed to be in Red Willow County area
Unsettled conditions will loom over the area Valentine's Day into Wednesday
Stunning conditions Monday; A Duo of systems to impact the region Valentine’s Day into Wednesday
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old

Latest News

Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
This combination photo shows Miles Bryant, left, and Susana Morales, right.
Warrants: Former Georgia officer dumped naked body of teen girl
Slevin Sanchez, 33, of Grand Island, is charged with five felonies following a sexual...
Grand Island man charged in child exploitation investigation
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State