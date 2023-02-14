Gov. Jim Pillen appoints new DHHS Chief Medical Officer

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new Chief Medical Officer for the Division of Public Health for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Pillen announced Tuesday he’s appointing Timothy A. Tesmer, M.D. to the role. According to Pillen, Tesmer comes to the role from his private practice, Tesmer ENT.

“I am excited to have Dr. Tesmer join DHHS,” said Pillen. “Dr. Tesmer is a distinguished physician and surgeon with over 35 years of practice. His expertise will be pivotal in serving Nebraskans as our Chief Medical Officer. I look forward to the strides our Division of Public Health will make in helping people live better lives under his leadership.”

Before beginning his practice, Tesmer was with the CHI’s Physician Network/ENT Nebraska and served as a physician specializing in ear, nose and throat otolaryngology.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of this great state,” said Tesmer. “I look forward to working with Governor Pillen, CEO Smith, and the entire DHHS team to help Nebraskans live better and healthier lives.”

Tesmer will begin his new role on March 27, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
(Source: North Platte High School)
Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists
Ronald Grant, 39, escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday.
Escaped McCook inmate not believed to be in Red Willow County area
Unsettled conditions will loom over the area Valentine's Day into Wednesday
Stunning conditions Monday; A Duo of systems to impact the region Valentine’s Day into Wednesday
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old

Latest News

The Chicks are planning a tour stop in Omaha this summer.
The Chicks to perform at Omaha arena this summer
Valentine's Day will be on the soggy, cool, and windy side
Unsettled conditions for Valentine’s Day; Light snow continues for Wednesday
KNOP Snow Potential 2-13-2023
Cooler with rain/snow chances through mid-week
Nebraska State Capitol
Education Committee holds hearing on the ‘Sports and Spaces Act’