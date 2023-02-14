Grand Island man charged in child exploitation investigation

Slevin Sanchez, 33, of Grand Island, is charged with five felonies following a sexual...
Slevin Sanchez, 33, of Grand Island, is charged with five felonies following a sexual exploitation investigation.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is charged in Hall County Court with five felonies of possession of child pornography.

The charges come following a child exploitation investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, which assistance from the Grand Island Police Department.

According to the arrest affidavit, Google reported one of its Google Drive users in June 2022 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) for having images of child porn.

A cybertip was made and forwarded on to authorities, where an investigation got underway.

Further investigation led NSP to perform a search warrant on a residence at 904 W 16th St. in Grand Island, where numerous images of child pornography were located.

Sanchez was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
(Source: North Platte High School)
Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists
Ronald Grant, 39, escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday.
Escaped McCook inmate not believed to be in Red Willow County area
Unsettled conditions will loom over the area Valentine's Day into Wednesday
Stunning conditions Monday; A Duo of systems to impact the region Valentine’s Day into Wednesday
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old

Latest News

Gov. Jim Pillen, right, signs an agreement with Nebraska's correctional facility workers on...
State reaches deal with Nebraska corrections office union
Nebraska Department of Health and Human services recognizes National Donor Day
Hooker County Sheriff announces resignation
Lincoln County Commissioners Jerry Woodruff (Left) and Kent Weems (Right).
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss how to best use funds from HVAC Lawsuit