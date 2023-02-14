McCook man honored for organ and tissue donation impact

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A McCook man who helped save more than 130 lives is being recognized on National Donor Day, a day that is observed annually on Feb. 14. The day is also dedicated to spreading awareness and education about organ, eye and tissue donation.

Daniel Scott is the son of Vicki and Darwin Scott. He died unexpectedly at a Lincoln hospital in September 2021.

His parents donated his organs and tissues. His donation helped save 137 lives in 27 states.

“For some reason God helped us not to get lost in our loss, but the opportunity came to help others,” Vicki said. “We are deeply moved by how much he is affected other people’s lives and I know he would be so proud of that.”

Currently, more than 300 people in Nebraska and 100,000 throughout the United States are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

According to Live On Nebraska, Nebraska made 236 lifesaving organ transplants in 2022. Additionally, 538 individuals in Nebraska donated tissues such as bone, skin and heart valves.

Across the U.S., donors contributed to a record number of transplants and more than 42,800 organ transplants were performed last year.

“People are taking more time to think about that and choosing to register as a donor,” said Kara Cordell, Live On Nebraska PR and Marketing Manager. “We see stories like Daniel’s on social media and on TV and there has been advances in medicine that allow us to recover more organs and help more people too.”

Anyone age 16 or older can register as an organ and tissue donor. Age, health and lifestyle do not limit an individual’s ability to register. Donor registration is available online anytime at LiveOnNebraska.org.

