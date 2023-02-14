Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrests parole absconder in Orleans

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Orleans man who had absconded from parole supervision.

Earlier this week, NSP received information that 40-year-old David Wengler, who had absconded from discretionary parole in March 2022, was living at a residence in Orleans. Tuesday morning, the NSP SWAT Team served a search warrant at the residence of 316 S. Maple St. in Orleans.

Officials said Wengler was taken into custody without incident. Wengler had been on parole following a sentence for 2nd degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and assault by a confined person. He was lodged in Phelps County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
(Source: North Platte High School)
Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists
Ronald Grant, 39, escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday.
Escaped McCook inmate not believed to be in Red Willow County area
Unsettled conditions will loom over the area Valentine's Day into Wednesday
Stunning conditions Monday; A Duo of systems to impact the region Valentine’s Day into Wednesday
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old

Latest News

McCook man honored by Live On Nebraska
Stop the Bleed Training
The Chicks are planning a tour stop in Omaha this summer.
The Chicks to perform at Omaha arena this summer
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints new DHHS Chief Medical Officer