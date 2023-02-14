Unsettled conditions for Valentine’s Day; Light snow continues for Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a nice and warm day Monday, conditions are going downhill for our Valentine’s Day with multiple hazards. These unsettled conditions will last into the day on Wednesday as well with some ligh snow.

An area of low pressure is centered towards our south and this low pressure system will continue to gain strength and move northeast during Valentine’s Day. With that being said, this system will bring it: Windy conditions, especailly in the Southwestern Panhandle, where winds could be around 40 to 60 mph there and 20 to 30 mph elsewhere. Cloudy skies with chances of precipitation, in the form of rain and snow. Finally, temperautres will be cooler than Monday, with values in the 30s and 40s. Plans for Valentine’s Day will need to be adjusted accordinaly with these conditions.Overnight, winds will calm down some, but the clouds will persist and temperatures will drop down into the 10s.

Valentine's Day will be on the soggy, cool, and windy side (Andre Brooks)

Another area of low pressure will be moving through the area Wednesday and this will present the area with a little snowfall around here. Highs will only climb up into the 20s with a cold front moving through Tuesday night. The amount of snowfall will be confined along and south of Interstate 80. The snowfall values will be generally less than an inch along Interstate 80, with a 1 to 3 inch swath south of that. Locally higher amounts are possible in this corridor as well.

Second low pressure system to give the area more snowfall for Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

A warmup and clearing of the skies will resume during the day Thursday into the weekend with highs in the 30s on Thursday, 40s and 50s on Friday and 50s during the days Saturday and Sunday, as high pressure sets back up.

