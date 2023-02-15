Broken Bow faces Kearney Catholic in the second round of the C1-11 Sub-District

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second-seeded Broken Bow Lady Indians face the third-seeded Kearney Catholic Lady Stars in the second round of the C1-11 Sub-District. Broken Bow comes into the game with a 16-5 record so far on the season, while Kearney Catholic owns a 12-11 record.

In the first round of the tournament, both teams had the bye.

The Broken Bow Lady Indians defeat the Lady Stars 46-44 and will advance to play Gothenburg in the Championship Game. The Lady Indians improve to 17-5 so far on the season.

The Championship will be played on Thursday, February 16th at 6:00 at Gothenburg High School.

