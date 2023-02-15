Girls D1-11 Subdistrict Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Subdistricts begin Tuesday night at Hayes Center as four teams are looking to advance and keep their postseason dreams alive. The first game of the double header was Maywood-Hayes Center taking on Maxwell. MHC came in with only one loss on the year at 21-1, and Maxwell only had three wins on the year but was looking to make a huge upset with a 3-19 record. Starting things in the first quarter, the Lady Wolves were torrid from the start, making seven three-pointers in the first half. Olivia Hansen had three in the first quarter to help give MHC a double-digit lead by the end of the first half.

In the second half, it was just too much for Maxwell to handle as they struggled to stay close with MHC as the Lady Wolves won this one 72-33.

In the second game, it was Cambridge taking on Sandhills Valley. winner takes on Maywood-Hayes Center on Thursday. The Mavericks came in with an 8-14 record, and Cambridge came in at 11-10.

In the first quarter, it was all Cambridge as they got out to a hot start, and they will let that momentum carry on for the remainder of the game as they come away victorious, 73-35.

