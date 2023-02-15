Girls D2-7 Sub-district: Top seeds prevail in semi-finals
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Semi-finals for the girls D2-7 sub-district took place in Dunning on Tuesday evening at Sandhills High School, and the top seeds moved on to the championship game.
Top-seeded Sandhills-Thedford took care of business against Ansley-Litchfield, winning 37-28 in a low scoring affair, while second-seeded Pleasenton knocked off Anselmo-Merna 63-56.
The Knights and the Bulldogs will match up on Thursday evening in Dunning for a chance to head to a district final.
