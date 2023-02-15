Gothenburg faces Holdrege in the second round of the C1-11 Sub-District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes face the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters in the second round of the C1-11 Sub-District. So far on the season the Lady Swedes own an 18-4 record, and had a bye in the first round of Sub-Districts. Holdrege faced fifth-seeded Cozad in the first round and won 38-22.

In the end, Gothenburg came away with the 59-37 win over Holdrege to improve to 19-4 on the season and advance to the championship round of the tournament where they will face Broken Bow in The Championship.

The Championship Game will be played on Thursday, February 16th at 6:00 at Gothenburg High School.

