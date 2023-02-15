Gothenburg faces Holdrege in the second round of the C1-11 Sub-District

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes face the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters in the second round of the C1-11 Sub-District. So far on the season the Lady Swedes own an 18-4 record, and had a bye in the first round of Sub-Districts. Holdrege faced fifth-seeded Cozad in the first round and won 38-22.

In the end, Gothenburg came away with the 59-37 win over Holdrege to improve to 19-4 on the season and advance to the championship round of the tournament where they will face Broken Bow in The Championship.

The Championship Game will be played on Thursday, February 16th at 6:00 at Gothenburg High School.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
(Source: North Platte High School)
Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists
Ronald Grant, 39, escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday.
Escaped McCook inmate not believed to be in Red Willow County area
Nebraska bill would provide free school lunches to all public schools
Unsettled conditions will loom over the area Valentine's Day into Wednesday
Stunning conditions Monday; A Duo of systems to impact the region Valentine’s Day into Wednesday

Latest News

North Platte Wrestling Send-off
North Platte hold State Wrestling Sendoff
NPCC vs. MCC Scoreboard
NPCC Women’s and Men’s Basketball faces McCook on the road
Girls Basketball: Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic Highlights
Broken Bow faces Kearney Catholic in the second round of the C1-11 Sub-District
Lindsey's Live Shot 02/14/23
Lindsey's Live Shot 2/14/23