Habitat for Humanity helps spread the love on Valentines Day

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s love day, and the Flower Market and Habitat for Humanity partnered together to help spread the love during Valentine’s Day.

For the flower market, it was their busiest time of the year, and they started to need help to meet the high demand for flower deliveries.

Four years ago, The Flower Market wanted to partner with a non-profit organization, and with owner Sarah Talbott, who has some ties to the Habitat for Humanity board members, they collaborated every Valentine’s Day since to help get more orders out. While Habitat for Humanity is helping them out, the Flower Market has vowed to match every dollar for every delivery made by Habitat for Humanity.

“Whether it’s a single rose, a wrapped dozen, or a big bouquet, the smallest gesture or the biggest bouquet shows you are thinking of them and that they are special to me, and flowers are a great way to do that,” Talbott said of her role on Valentine’s Day.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Dalene Skates gets plenty of enjoyment from some of the surprised faces when she delivers flowers.

“On a day like today, when it’s a little gloomy, there’s nothing like getting up on the porch to ring the doorbell and the door opens and you’re standing there with a big bouquet of flowers, man, it’s so much fun,” Skates said.

This is the fourth year that they collaborated on Valentine’s Day, and both Skates and Tallbott are ready for year five.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
(Source: North Platte High School)
Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists
Ronald Grant, 39, escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday.
Escaped McCook inmate not believed to be in Red Willow County area
Nebraska bill would provide free school lunches to all public schools
Unsettled conditions will loom over the area Valentine's Day into Wednesday
Stunning conditions Monday; A Duo of systems to impact the region Valentine’s Day into Wednesday

Latest News

KNOP Snow Potential 2-14-2023
Cooler with some snow through Wednesday
Lowman's Auto Repair in North Platte stresses the importance of proper tire maintenance.
The importance of tire PSI during the winter driving season
Halsey Nebraska home of the hand planted forest
Sen. Jacobson’s bill to rebuild Halsey to be heard in committee Wednesday
Slevin Sanchez, 33, of Grand Island, is charged with five felonies following a sexual...
Grand Island man charged in child exploitation investigation