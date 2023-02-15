Habitat for Humanity helps spread the love on Valentines Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s love day, and the Flower Market and Habitat for Humanity partnered together to help spread the love during Valentine’s Day.

For the flower market, it was their busiest time of the year, and they started to need help to meet the high demand for flower deliveries.

Four years ago, The Flower Market wanted to partner with a non-profit organization, and with owner Sarah Talbott, who has some ties to the Habitat for Humanity board members, they collaborated every Valentine’s Day since to help get more orders out. While Habitat for Humanity is helping them out, the Flower Market has vowed to match every dollar for every delivery made by Habitat for Humanity.

“Whether it’s a single rose, a wrapped dozen, or a big bouquet, the smallest gesture or the biggest bouquet shows you are thinking of them and that they are special to me, and flowers are a great way to do that,” Talbott said of her role on Valentine’s Day.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Dalene Skates gets plenty of enjoyment from some of the surprised faces when she delivers flowers.

“On a day like today, when it’s a little gloomy, there’s nothing like getting up on the porch to ring the doorbell and the door opens and you’re standing there with a big bouquet of flowers, man, it’s so much fun,” Skates said.

This is the fourth year that they collaborated on Valentine’s Day, and both Skates and Tallbott are ready for year five.

