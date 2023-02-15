The importance of tire PSI during the winter driving season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Mother nature reminded people on Tuesday that winter is far from over despite Monday’s warm weather.

With temperatures like this, officials said it’s important for drivers to monitor their vehicles, especially tires, which can lose traction and gripping capabilities when temperatures reach 45 degrees or below.

“It’s proper to keep them at the recommended PSI for traction, ability to stop, and control of the vehicle,” said Eric Lowman mechanic and owner of Lowman’s Auto Repair. “It also helps with fuel mileage, keeping them at the recommended pressures.”

Lowman also warned drivers to keep on top of rotating tires.

“In this kind of weather, if the tread looks like it’s getting low or they are starting to crack out, I would strongly suggest getting them checked and possibly replaced,” Lowman said.

Most vehicles 2010 and newer have a sticker inside the driver’s door with the recommended tire PSI. Similar to the one seen below.

Tire PSI Sticker to indicate how much air is needed in vehicle tires. (KNOP)

