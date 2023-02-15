January traffic fatalities down in Nebraska

(Source: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic fatalities in Nebraska were down in January of 2023 compared to last year.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports eight people were killed in crashes on the state’s roadways last month, down by 2% from 2022′s figures of 26 fatalities in 23 crashes.

Four of the seven occupants killed in vehicles were not using seatbelts. None were using seatbelts. Three of the occupants had their seatbelt usage listed as unknown.

One fatality occurred on a local road; the seven others were on other state highways. Six of the eight occurred in rural areas, defined as a population of 5,000 or less.

One fatality was a bicyclist.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska bill would provide free school lunches to all public schools
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
The Chicks are planning a tour stop in Omaha this summer.
The Chicks to perform at Omaha arena this summer
FILE - Jason Jones as seen in a virtual court appearance. Jones waived his appearance at...
Defense attorney: ‘Nine minutes’ between Laurel killings could take death penalty off the table

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 2-15-2023
Cool air, but back to sunshine to finish workweek
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings