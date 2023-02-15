Lincoln County to receive funds for Inland Port Authority at Hershey Rail Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wednesday the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced that Lincoln County has been certified as an Inland Port Authority. The County’s application was submitted on Oct. 17.

The announcement means the funds have been solidified for the Hershey Rail Park to create thousands of jobs according to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation. Additionally, this will provide new and existing businesses and producers with expanded, global market access.

This is a developing news story and KNOP will have updates as they become available.

Letter of Certification from Nebraska Department of Economic Development (North Platte Area Chamber and Development)

A map of the Hershey Rail Park in Lincoln County Nebraska. (North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation)

