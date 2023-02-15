LIVE BLOG: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs

Fans gather at Union Station several hours before a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo.,...
Fans gather at Union Station several hours before a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
KCTV5 will broadcast the parade and rally live starting at 11:45 a.m. here.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Feb. 15, 2023: the day Kansas City celebrates its second Super Bowl title in four years.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to the downtown area for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, government agencies, local officials and fans surrounding the day’s two-hour parade and rally.

Today is the day! Who's ready to join thousands of their best friends downtown?! Parade guide: https://bit.ly/3Ytu2ya

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

