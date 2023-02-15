Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95%...
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.

Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
Nebraska bill would provide free school lunches to all public schools
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
The Chicks are planning a tour stop in Omaha this summer.
The Chicks to perform at Omaha arena this summer
FILE - Jason Jones as seen in a virtual court appearance. Jones waived his appearance at...
Defense attorney: ‘Nine minutes’ between Laurel killings could take death penalty off the table

Latest News

Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for...
White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all
In remarks shown in Dubai on Wednesday, Elon Musk said he is trying to stabilize Twitter.
Elon Musk talks about finding Twitter CEO