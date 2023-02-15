North Platte hold State Wrestling Sendoff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School held a Send off for their wrestlers that qualified for the State Tournament. In all, the Bulldogs are sending 13 wrestlers to the State Tournament.

This year, North Platte will send their first female wrestlers to the State Tournament. North Platte will be represented at the Girl’s State Wrestling Tournament by Suubi Alexander, Zarah Blaesi, and Jaycee Hampton.

“It’s kind of nerve racking you know we’re kind of setting the bar for the future and stuff, but it will be exciting regardless how it ends,” says Blaesi.

“It feels really amazing, I feel like we’ve all created a part of history at NPHS and it’s just really rewarding,” says Hampton.

And as the girls head off for their first trip to state, Alexander is happy to have her school’s support.

“I’m a bit nervous for state but I love that everybody is supportive about it,” explains Alexander.

The State Wrestling Championship beings on Thursday, February 16th and runs through Saturday, February 18th.

