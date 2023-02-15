NPCC Women’s and Men’s Basketball faces McCook on the road

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Both the NPCC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Team’s make the trip down to McCook Community College to face the Captains.

Both Teams have already faced the Captains once this season. The Men’s Team lost to McCook the first time they played by a final of 73-63, while the Women’s Team won 77-65.

The Lady Knights not able to get another win over the Lady Captains as they fall 64-54 and fall to 6-18 so far on the season.

The Lady Knights return to action on Friday, February 17th on the road at Central Community College. The Men also return to action on Friday, February 17th on the road at Central Community College.

