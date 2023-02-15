Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director

Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins celebrated his last day on the job Wednesday.

A reception was held in Higgins’ honor at the courthouse with friends, family, and co-workers. The theme of the party was simply, snow. Higgins often shovels the sidewalks and driveways of those in his neighborhood but joked he is looking forward to not having to worry about shoveling as much snow as he did throughout the past five years of working at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Prior to his time with the county, Higgins worked for Sixth Street Foods for 30 years and spent more than a dozen years with the Red Cross.

Higgins said he and his wife are looking forward to spending more time traveling in their retirement.

“My wife and I are going to do as much traveling as we can. We’re going down to Arizona in a couple of weeks. Although I just spent the last weekend at the Super Bowl with my youngest daughter. My kids sent me there for my retirement. In August we are going to take a trip to the Great Lakes and continue traveling after that.”

