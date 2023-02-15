Snowfall chances for the area Wednesday; Sunny and warmer weather resumes Thursday into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Snow chances will be in the headlines during the day Wednesday, with improving conditions Thursday into the weekend.

With an area of low pressure to the south of us and an area of high pressure to our north and west, this is going to promote lift and moisture into the area, thus giving us the chance of seeing some snowfall across the area. From the Imperial to Lexington corridor, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Thursday morning, where they can see upwards of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts. Along the Interstate corridor, 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible. Further north, less than an inch of snow is anticipated. Highs during the day will only be in the 20s, with winds around 15 to 25 mph. Once we get into the overnight hours, conditions will improve with winds dying down around 5 to 15 mph and clouds clearing out. With this clearing out, this will cause lows to drop into the 0s and 10s.

The snowfall potential for the viewing area through Thursday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday into the weekend, conditions will improve. This means sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs during the day Thursday will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s Friday into the weekend as high pressure will be the main weather feature across the state. Early next week, a new system will move through and this has the potential of bringing additional snowfall. We will keep you posted on the progress of this system.

High pressure to take control over the viewing area this weekend (Andre Brooks)

