Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, his family announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement.

There are no treatments for the disease.

The 67-year-old actor’s family first announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022.

FTD is the most common form for dementia for people under 60.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration says the average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after the start of symptoms.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director
Site for future Hershey Rail Park.
Lincoln County to receive funds for Inland Port Authority at Hershey Rail Park
2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Tournament set to begin Thursday
The snowfall potential for the viewing area through Thursday morning
Snowfall chances for the area Wednesday; Sunny and warmer weather resumes Thursday into the weekend

Latest News

Carrie Underwood explained she had been looking for the right dog for her family for a while,...
Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy while on tour
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director
Site for future Hershey Rail Park.
Lincoln County to receive funds for Inland Port Authority at Hershey Rail Park
Wednesday the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced that Lincoln County has...
Inland Port Authority funds
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior