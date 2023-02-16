As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses

Bankrate.com: 43% of users don’t know their credit card interest rate
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - One in three U.S. adults are now carrying credit card debt month to month, according to a Bankrate.com survey, a 29% increase over last year.

Even in a time of record high debt, the same study found 43% of credit card users don’t know their interest rates.

Bankrate analyst Ted Rossman said those with credit card debt said the survey showed a lot of people in debt are chasing rewards.

“Cash back is actually the favorite credit card feature of all Americans, including those with credit card debt,” Rossman said. “It doesn’t make sense to pay 20% interest just to get 2% cash back.”

Rossman shared several strategies to combat credit card debt:

  • Look up the interest rates on all of your cards
  • Create a realistic plan to pay off all of your cards
  • Try to stop using your card with the highest interest rate
  • Don’t purchase items for the cash back benefit alone
  • Consider getting a 0% balance transfer card and move debt to it
  • Also research the option of a personal loan at a lower interest rate to combine and pay off the total debt

If you need help dealing with debt, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has free resources available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director
Site for future Hershey Rail Park.
Lincoln County to receive funds for Inland Port Authority at Hershey Rail Park
2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Tournament set to begin Thursday
The snowfall potential for the viewing area through Thursday morning
Snowfall chances for the area Wednesday; Sunny and warmer weather resumes Thursday into the weekend

Latest News

Carrie Underwood explained she had been looking for the right dog for her family for a while,...
Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy while on tour
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director
Site for future Hershey Rail Park.
Lincoln County to receive funds for Inland Port Authority at Hershey Rail Park
Wednesday the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced that Lincoln County has...
Inland Port Authority funds
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior