NSAA announces Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA announces their Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets for classes C1, C2, D1, and D2.

For Class C1 Cozad and Ogallala will be host sites.

Cozad will host the C1-11 Sub-District which includes; Cozad, Chase County, Holdrege, and Gothenburg. Ogallala will host the C1-12 Sub-District which includes; Ogallala, Mitchell, Chadron, and Sidney.

For Class C2 Hershey has been named a host site.

The Panthers will host the C2-11 Sub-District which includes; Sandhills Valley, Sutherland, Hershey, Hi-Line, and Maxwell.

St. Pat’s, Dundy County Stratton, Wallace, and Mullen have all been named host sites for Class D2 Sub-Districts.

St. Pat’s will host the D1-10 Sub-District which includes; St. Pat’s, South Loup, Overton, Elm Creek, and Maywood Hayes Center.

Dundy County Stratton will host the D1-11 Sub-District which includes; Dundy County Stratton, Arapahoe, Cambridge, and Hitchcock County.

Wallace will host the D2-9 Sub-District which includes; Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade, Brady, and Medicine Valley.

Finally, Mullen will host the D2-10 Sub-District which includes; Mullen, South Platte, Arthur County, Hyannis, and Paxton.

Sub-Districts begin on Monday, February 20th.

