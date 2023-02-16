NSAA announces Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets

High School Basketball
NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA State Basketball Championships(NSAA)
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA announces their Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets for classes C1, C2, D1, and D2.

For Class C1 Cozad and Ogallala will be host sites.

Cozad will host the C1-11 Sub-District which includes; Cozad, Chase County, Holdrege, and Gothenburg. Ogallala will host the C1-12 Sub-District which includes; Ogallala, Mitchell, Chadron, and Sidney.

For Class C2 Hershey has been named a host site.

The Panthers will host the C2-11 Sub-District which includes; Sandhills Valley, Sutherland, Hershey, Hi-Line, and Maxwell.

St. Pat’s, Dundy County Stratton, Wallace, and Mullen have all been named host sites for Class D2 Sub-Districts.

St. Pat’s will host the D1-10 Sub-District which includes; St. Pat’s, South Loup, Overton, Elm Creek, and Maywood Hayes Center.

Dundy County Stratton will host the D1-11 Sub-District which includes; Dundy County Stratton, Arapahoe, Cambridge, and Hitchcock County.

Wallace will host the D2-9 Sub-District which includes; Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade, Brady, and Medicine Valley.

Finally, Mullen will host the D2-10 Sub-District which includes; Mullen, South Platte, Arthur County, Hyannis, and Paxton.

Sub-Districts begin on Monday, February 20th.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska bill would provide free school lunches to all public schools
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
The Chicks are planning a tour stop in Omaha this summer.
The Chicks to perform at Omaha arena this summer

Latest News

2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Tournament set to begin Thursday
st pats westling send off
St Pats send their wrestlers to the state tournament
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings