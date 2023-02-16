Paws-itive Partners helps make spaying, neutering affordable

Pawsitive partners helps control the cat population
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Since 2011, Paws-itive Partners and veterinary clinics in North Platte and Sutherland have worked together to make spaying and neutering more financially feasible for lower-income cat owners. The “Love My Cat” initiative is helping not only to control the cat population but to give cat owners or those who take care of stray cats the opportunity to get them spayed and neutered.

“The diseases are less likely to happen; by spaying and neutering, you are stopping the hormone flow. The hormone flow will feed cancers. We see a lot of cats with cancerous tumors.

For those that want to sign up for the “Love My Cat” initiative and get their cats spayed or neutered, you can call 308-520-1095 or 308-530-1516.

