St Pats send their wrestlers to the state tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - St. Pats will be sending four of their wrestlers to Omaha, where the state tournament is held. The ceremony included all of the student body and the band members making way for them as they exited the school into the van to head to Omaha. Two of the upperclassmen in the group were excited to get things under way for the start of the tournament on Thursday.

“The pressure of the atmosphere; there are so many people there in such a big place; it’s pretty cool, and it’s a pretty big accomplishment working on the season to get to the end goal wrestling condition is different from getting yourself in wrestling shape just to go throughout the season to end up in Omaha,” said St. Pats wrestler Logan Dodson.

Another one of the upperclassmen is going to college for the first time, and it took a lot of dedication during the summer to get himself right this year.

“Last year I lost in the heartbreakers and didn’t get to go to state, so staying and getting a second and districts this year is a big accomplishment for me and shows how much I’ve grown as a wrestler,” St. Pats wrestler Braxton Richards said.

The following people will be representing St. Patrick’s in Omaha for the states:

Logan Robins will represent St. Pat’s at 106.

Hudson Deeds will compete at 120 pounds.

And both Brandon Richards and Logan Dodson will represent Ireland in the 220 weight class.

