State Wrestling: Day 1
High School Wrestling
NORTH PLATTE, NEB. (KNOP)- The NSAA State Wrestling Tournament began Thursday at the CHI Arena in Omaha and runs through Saturday. Several area wrestlers are in action this afternoon at CHI. You can access up to date tournament results by clicking the link below.
The North Platte Bulldogs made the trip to Omaha with 13 wrestlers including three female wrestlers. Suubi Alexander, Zarah Blaesi, and Jaycee Hampton will be the first females to represent the Dawgs at the State Tournament. Ryan Fox, Jace Kennel, and Dayton Gipe are all returning medalists for the Bulldogs.
The Dawgs have one wrestler that claimed a spot in the semi-finals and that is Fox.
The defending State Champions, the Sutherland Sailors, returned to Omaha with eight wrestlers including Cauy Kohl who placed 2nd last year at the tournament.
Both Kohl and Grady Dempcy have punched their ticket to compete in the semi-finals.
The Irish of St. Pat’s sent four wrestlers to Omaha which include; Logan Robirds, Hudson Deeds, Braxton Richards, and Logan Dodson.
The Hershey Panthers also represented at State, and return state medalist Ethan Elliott who placed 3rd last year in 106.
The Maxwell Wildcats will be represented at the State Tournament by five wrestlers.
The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes have also had two wrestlers secure their spot in the semi-finals.
The Mullen Broncos will be represented in the semi’s by the defending State Champion Eli Paxton, Jeffery Forsen, Isaac Welch, and Chase Gracey.
Perkins County also has a wrestler in the semi-finals, that being Juan Perez.
