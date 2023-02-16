State Wrestling: Day 1

High School Wrestling
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.(KOLN-TV)
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. (KNOP)- The NSAA State Wrestling Tournament began Thursday at the CHI Arena in Omaha and runs through Saturday. Several area wrestlers are in action this afternoon at CHI. You can access up to date tournament results by clicking the link below.

NSAA State Wrestling Brackets/ Results

The North Platte Bulldogs made the trip to Omaha with 13 wrestlers including three female wrestlers. Suubi Alexander, Zarah Blaesi, and Jaycee Hampton will be the first females to represent the Dawgs at the State Tournament. Ryan Fox, Jace Kennel, and Dayton Gipe are all returning medalists for the Bulldogs.

The Dawgs have one wrestler that claimed a spot in the semi-finals and that is Fox.

The defending State Champions, the Sutherland Sailors, returned to Omaha with eight wrestlers including Cauy Kohl who placed 2nd last year at the tournament.

Both Kohl and Grady Dempcy have punched their ticket to compete in the semi-finals.

The Irish of St. Pat’s sent four wrestlers to Omaha which include; Logan Robirds, Hudson Deeds, Braxton Richards, and Logan Dodson.

The Hershey Panthers also represented at State, and return state medalist Ethan Elliott who placed 3rd last year in 106.

The Maxwell Wildcats will be represented at the State Tournament by five wrestlers.

The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes have also had two wrestlers secure their spot in the semi-finals.

The Mullen Broncos will be represented in the semi’s by the defending State Champion Eli Paxton, Jeffery Forsen, Isaac Welch, and Chase Gracey.

Perkins County also has a wrestler in the semi-finals, that being Juan Perez.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director
2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Tournament set to begin Thursday
Site for future Hershey Rail Park.
Lincoln County to receive funds for Inland Port Authority at Hershey Rail Park
The snowfall potential for the viewing area through Thursday morning
Snowfall chances for the area Wednesday; Sunny and warmer weather resumes Thursday into the weekend

Latest News

NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA announces Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets
2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Tournament set to begin Thursday
st pats westling send off
St Pats send their wrestlers to the state tournament
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs