State Wrestling: Day 1

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. (KNOP)- The NSAA State Wrestling Tournament began Thursday at the CHI Arena in Omaha and runs through Saturday. Several area wrestlers are in action this afternoon at CHI. You can access up to date tournament results by clicking the link below.

The North Platte Bulldogs made the trip to Omaha with 13 wrestlers including three female wrestlers. Suubi Alexander, Zarah Blaesi, and Jaycee Hampton will be the first females to represent the Dawgs at the State Tournament. Ryan Fox, Jace Kennel, and Dayton Gipe are all returning medalists for the Bulldogs.

The Dawgs have one wrestler that claimed a spot in the semi-finals and that is Fox.

Good luck to all of the wrestlers competing in the NSAA State Wrestling Championships this week!



Check out this @FarmersMutualNE hype video by @danteboelhower Media before you make your way to the CHI Health Center in Omaha! #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/ybiDmUGe9n — NSAA (@nsaahome) February 16, 2023

The defending State Champions, the Sutherland Sailors, returned to Omaha with eight wrestlers including Cauy Kohl who placed 2nd last year at the tournament.

Both Kohl and Grady Dempcy have punched their ticket to compete in the semi-finals.

The Irish of St. Pat’s sent four wrestlers to Omaha which include; Logan Robirds, Hudson Deeds, Braxton Richards, and Logan Dodson.

Wrestling Fans - Don't forget that the @CHICenterOmaha is a cash-free facility.



There are Cash 2 Card machines located near Guest Services at Section 116 & near the Lexus Club at Section 106. #nebpreps https://t.co/IVjDxKlhQz — NSAA (@nsaahome) February 16, 2023

The Hershey Panthers also represented at State, and return state medalist Ethan Elliott who placed 3rd last year in 106.

The Maxwell Wildcats will be represented at the State Tournament by five wrestlers.

The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes have also had two wrestlers secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Day 1 recap:



🔥Sid and Tristan punch into semis🔥



Jarrett, Jadon go 1-1. Will wrestle first thing tomorrow morning



Caden, Tayte and Tyce lose first round will wrestle first thing tomorrow morning!



Team currently in 6th place overall! #GoCoyotes🐺🐾 — Anselmo-Merna Coyotes Wrestling (@AMHSwrestle) February 16, 2023

The Mullen Broncos will be represented in the semi’s by the defending State Champion Eli Paxton, Jeffery Forsen, Isaac Welch, and Chase Gracey.

Perkins County also has a wrestler in the semi-finals, that being Juan Perez.

