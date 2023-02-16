USPS still delivers mail through snowy conditions

USPS delivering mail in the snow
USPS delivering mail in the snow(10/11)
By Isabella Benson
Feb. 16, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some people might notice that USPS is always delivering, even in harsh snowy conditions like Thursday.

Mark Inglett has worked for USPS for 38 years and doesn’t remember a time when delivery drivers weren’t out and about.

However, when hazardous weather arises, especially during the winter time in Nebraska, their priority is to keep workers safe and warm while also getting the mail delivered.

“We provide them with warm equipment: gloves, hats, galoshes, ice grippers for their feet. We make sure they are safe out there,” Inglett said.

Mail crews could still use some extra help when trying to deliver mail, though. This is especially true on snowy days. Inglett said shoveling a path for the carrier to get to the mailbox or front porch would be beneficial and help ensure the mail crews are delivering safely.

