Warming conditions with mostly sunny skies are anticipated Thursday into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Nice skies and warming temperatures will be in the headlines Thursday into the weekend for any of those plans that people might have.

With a new area of high pressure settling in, this will promote temperatures up into the 30s on Thursday, 40s and 50s Friday and into the weekend. Sinking motion in the atmosphere will give the area sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds and this will keep the winds at a low rate around 5 to 15 mph, and keep the atmosphere mainly dry during this period.

Nice conditions lasting into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into next week, we will start to have an active period around here and multiple disturbances will be moving into the area, and this will give us the potential for some accumulating snowfall. These details will continue to be ironed out as the days progress. Otherwise, cooler conditions are in store for next week.

