Warming conditions with mostly sunny skies are anticipated Thursday into the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Nice skies and warming temperatures will be in the headlines Thursday into the weekend for any of those plans that people might have.

With a new area of high pressure settling in, this will promote temperatures up into the 30s on Thursday, 40s and 50s Friday and into the weekend. Sinking motion in the atmosphere will give the area sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds and this will keep the winds at a low rate around 5 to 15 mph, and keep the atmosphere mainly dry during this period.

Nice conditions lasting into the weekend
Nice conditions lasting into the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into next week, we will start to have an active period around here and multiple disturbances will be moving into the area, and this will give us the potential for some accumulating snowfall. These details will continue to be ironed out as the days progress. Otherwise, cooler conditions are in store for next week.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director
The snowfall potential for the viewing area through Thursday morning
Snowfall chances for the area Wednesday; Sunny and warmer weather resumes Thursday into the weekend
Site for future Hershey Rail Park.
Lincoln County to receive funds for Inland Port Authority at Hershey Rail Park
Nebraska bill would provide free school lunches to all public schools

Latest News

Weather Lesson 2-16-2023
Weather Lesson 2-16-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 2-15-2023
Cool air, but back to sunshine to finish workweek
The snowfall potential for the viewing area through Thursday morning
Snowfall chances for the area Wednesday; Sunny and warmer weather resumes Thursday into the weekend
Weather Quiz 2-15-2023
Weather Quiz 2-15-2023