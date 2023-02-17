GIRLS D1-11 SUBDISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It is the Subdistrict D1-11 girls basketball championship. The Maywood Hayes Center Lady Wolves took on the Trojans of Cambridge.

Both teams are looking to keep their season alive and advance into districts. The Lady Wolves were in control for most of the game, but the Trojans did not let them have a comfortable lead.

Going into the fourth, it was a three-point game, and an and-1 by Jacey Kent tied the game at 49 apiece. The Lady Wolves will find a way to take over the lead with a bucket of their own, and they will not look back as Maywood Hayes Center will advance to the next round with a 55-51 win.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.