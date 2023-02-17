GIRLS D1-11 SUBDISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It is the Subdistrict D1-11 girls basketball championship. The Maywood Hayes Center Lady Wolves took on the Trojans of Cambridge.

Both teams are looking to keep their season alive and advance into districts. The Lady Wolves were in control for most of the game, but the Trojans did not let them have a comfortable lead.

Going into the fourth, it was a three-point game, and an and-1 by Jacey Kent tied the game at 49 apiece. The Lady Wolves will find a way to take over the lead with a bucket of their own, and they will not look back as Maywood Hayes Center will advance to the next round with a 55-51 win.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
State Wrestling: Day 1
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
The body of 43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning was found inside a grain bin.
Body of Bruning man found inside grain bin
2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Tournament set to begin Thursday
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director

Latest News

Gothenburg vs Broken Bow Lites
Gothenburg vs Broken Bow Lites
Paxton vs Arthur County Lites
Paxton vs Arthur County Lites
D2-10 Girls Sub-Districts Paxton vs. Arthur County Highlights
Paxton and Arthur County go head to head for the D2-10 Sub-District
The Swedes power their way past Broken Bow using a strong shooting performance
Gothenburg girls basketball wins sub-district C1-11