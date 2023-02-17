Gothenburg girls basketball wins sub-district C1-11

The Swedes power their way past Broken Bow using a strong shooting performance
The Swedes power their way past Broken Bow using a strong shooting performance
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes girls basketball team defended home court on Thursday as they won the C1-11 sub-district over Broken Bow 57-31.

The Swedes raced out against the Indians as they lead by fifteen in the second quarter, and didn’t slow down in the second half as they pushed the lead out to finish the 26 point victory.

The Swedes now move on to the district finals with a 19-4 record, they will find out their opponent on Friday, while Broken Bow falls to 17-6 on the season, the Indians will now hope to qualify for a district final based on their wildcard points standing.

