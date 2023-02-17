Local organizations work to empower students about teen dating violence

The Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center and the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program are working with the...
The Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center and the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program are working with the North Platte Public School District to empower young people during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

According to the Nebraska Coalition To End Domestic Violence, 44% of adolescents between the ages of 11 and 19 face psychological aggression from their partner, and one in five experience physical violence for the first time.

Staff members with the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center and the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program distributed pamphlets to students during the lunch hour at Adams Middle School.

It’s part of their partnership with the North Platte Public School District to educate students and inform them what a healthy relationship should look like, which includes respecting each other’s independence and boundaries.

“Digital abuse is a huge runner for abuse in teen relationships and I think that there hasn’t always been a lot of education out there for how to recognize that,” said RDAP engagement coordinator Charlene DePriest. “Again, setting boundaries for themselves and being able to say, “that’s not acceptable to me and I don’t want to be treated like that” or knowing when to report abuse as well.”

Students also had the chance to win prizes. The partnership is in its first year. A similar outreach event was also held at the high school on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
State Wrestling: Day 1
2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Tournament set to begin Thursday
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director
Site for future Hershey Rail Park.
Lincoln County to receive funds for Inland Port Authority at Hershey Rail Park

Latest News

USPS delivering mail in the snow
USPS still delivers mail through snowy conditions
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-15-2023
More sunshine, dry, warming for weekend
The body of 43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning was found inside a grain bin.
Body of Bruning man found inside grain bin
Lincoln County Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Higgins is retiring.
Retirement reception held for Lincoln County Building and Grounds Director