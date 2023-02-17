Local organizations work to empower students about teen dating violence

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

According to the Nebraska Coalition To End Domestic Violence, 44% of adolescents between the ages of 11 and 19 face psychological aggression from their partner, and one in five experience physical violence for the first time.

Staff members with the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center and the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program distributed pamphlets to students during the lunch hour at Adams Middle School.

It’s part of their partnership with the North Platte Public School District to educate students and inform them what a healthy relationship should look like, which includes respecting each other’s independence and boundaries.

“Digital abuse is a huge runner for abuse in teen relationships and I think that there hasn’t always been a lot of education out there for how to recognize that,” said RDAP engagement coordinator Charlene DePriest. “Again, setting boundaries for themselves and being able to say, “that’s not acceptable to me and I don’t want to be treated like that” or knowing when to report abuse as well.”

Students also had the chance to win prizes. The partnership is in its first year. A similar outreach event was also held at the high school on Wednesday.

