Longtime radio personality departing from Eagle Radio

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A longtime radio personality is preparing to sign off the airwaves for the foreseeable future.

Scott Carlson’s dreams of working in radio started as an adolescent. However, it wasn’t until about ten years ago that “Scotty C” began his career with Eagle Radio in North Platte.

“Obviously I went to college and then went in a different direction and did some real estate and insurance sales right out of college. But I always had that itch, so on a whim I reached out to Jerome Gilg who was General Manager at the time at Eagle. I said if something comes up I’d really be interested and it’s kind of what I want to do and it was a couple of weeks later he called and the rest was kind of history.” Carlson said.

From sports to news and live broadcasts, Carlson has nearly done it all during his time on the airwaves. But when we asked “Scotty C” if he had to pick just one thing he’s enjoyed the most during his tenure with Eagle, he was quick to respond.

“My favorite aspect has probably been the morning show. It’s an escape in a lot of ways. A lot of people know I’ve always been a theater guy. I was involved with the Community Playhouse for a lot of years. Radio is just theater of the mind, eventually, we evolved the morning show on FM 98.1 into ‘Good Morning North Platte’ where we had local interviews for two hours every morning. Introducing the news component to the show a little more, it’s really been fun.”

Carlson has spent the last five years hosting morning shows on Eagle Radio’s Mix 97.1 (K.E.L.N.) and FM 98.1 and AM 1410 (K.O.O.Q.)

Scotty C’s last day on-air is Friday. And as for his future plans, Carlson and his wife have purchased a business in Lincoln County and will have more information to share with the public in March.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.