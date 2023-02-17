Marvelous and warm conditions over the weekend into Monday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- If any people are wanting to do things outdoors this weekend, this would be thep erfect time to do so. Conditions will be in favor of that.

Temperatures over the next few days will be be a blend of 40s to 50s, which is where we should be this time of year to even slightly above average and we will see dry and sunny to mainly sunny conditions. Winds won’t be too bad either, with indicies in the 5 to 15 mph range. We can thank our high pressure with these stunning conditions, as it continues to hang out.

Phenomenal conditions are in store for the next few days
Phenomenal conditions are in store for the next few days(Andre Brooks)

As we head into early to mid next week, we will monitoring an active pattern, that could bring the area some well-needed precipitation in form of rain and snow to start, then all snow. Highs will be dropping into the 10s to 30s during this period, and overnight lows in the -0s to 0s. Accumulating snowfall is possible with this active pattern moving forward and we will keep you posted on this.

