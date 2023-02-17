North Platte holds public hearing for one and six year road plan

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday evening the City of North Platte held its annual one and six-year road plan public hearing.

Asphalt overlays will be conducted in the summer of 2023 along with a state highway project on Jeffers Street. However, the conversation at the public hearing was centered more on projects anticipated in the summer of 2024.

“9th Street and Golden Road will be more in the time frame of 2024,″ said North Platte City Engineer Brent Burklund. “A couple of other ones are going to be a little more development dependent as far as the schedule goes because it’s more of the developer’s timing on Indian Meadows and the Twin Rivers Business Park.”

Nebraska State Statute requires the City of North Platte to hold the public hearing for the one and-six-year road plan.

“It’s tied to part of our state funding, but it is a requirement by law for us to have a one and-six-year hearing every year for the public,” said North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth. “It’s an opportunity for the public to give their input and we can show the public what we’re doing with the street plan.”

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte YouTube page, a link is provided below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpPcyt_w9Rk

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.