NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Day 2
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Day two of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships started Friday morning at CHI Health Center in Omaha, with consolation rounds in Class A and Class D on the mats first.
The first session consists of the first and second consolation rounds for Class A and Class D which started at 9 a.m. Session two follows at noon with first and second consolation round matches in Class B and Class C, as well as the girls’ division. Finally the nightcap consists of semi-final matches on the winners side of the bracket as well as the third round of consolation matches.
In the first session, North Platte saw a trio of wrestlers win their way into Friday’s third session.
Class D saw a number of area wrestlers make their way through the consolation rounds to earn a spot in Friday night’s session.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.