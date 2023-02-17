NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Day 2

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Day two of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships started Friday morning at CHI Health Center in Omaha, with consolation rounds in Class A and Class D on the mats first.

The first session consists of the first and second consolation rounds for Class A and Class D which started at 9 a.m. Session two follows at noon with first and second consolation round matches in Class B and Class C, as well as the girls’ division. Finally the nightcap consists of semi-final matches on the winners side of the bracket as well as the third round of consolation matches.

In the first session, North Platte saw a trio of wrestlers win their way into Friday’s third session.

The Dawg will have several wrestlers on the mat for tonight’s session!



106- Brody Pitner

138- Jace Kennel

182- Xavier Albertson



Ryan Fox will also be wrestling in the Semi’s this evening 🤼‍♂️🐶 pic.twitter.com/6ET2XNjimm — Lindsey Bonner (@LindseyBnews2) February 17, 2023

Class D saw a number of area wrestlers make their way through the consolation rounds to earn a spot in Friday night’s session.

Sutherland will have have 3 wrestlers competing in the 3rd round of cons tonight



Luke Harper-120

Aydan Kaps-170

Connor Bryner-182 — Lindsey Bonner (@LindseyBnews2) February 17, 2023

Anselmo-Merna’s

Tyce Porter-145

Jadon Wells- 152

Tayte Thornton-285



Survive another round and will wrestle in the third round on cons — Lindsey Bonner (@LindseyBnews2) February 17, 2023

Sandhills/Thedford’s Zeb Wilde (285) will wrestle in the third round of cons — Lindsey Bonner (@LindseyBnews2) February 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.