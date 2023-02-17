Paxton and Arthur County go head to head for the D2-10 Sub-District

High School Basketball
D2-10 Girls Sub-Districts Paxton vs. Arthur County Highlights
D2-10 Girls Sub-Districts Paxton vs. Arthur County Highlights(Lindsey Bonner)
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the D2-10 Sub-District Championship Game, the 13-6 Paxton Lady Tigers will go head-to-head against the 5-12 Arthur County Lady Wolves.

The Lady Tigers got the win over Creek Valley to advance to the Championship, while Arthur County defeated Garden County to advance.

In the end, the Lady Tigers claim the 42-24 win over Arthur County to claim the D2-10 Sub-District Title.

