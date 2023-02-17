Paxton and Arthur County go head to head for the D2-10 Sub-District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the D2-10 Sub-District Championship Game, the 13-6 Paxton Lady Tigers will go head-to-head against the 5-12 Arthur County Lady Wolves.

The Lady Tigers got the win over Creek Valley to advance to the Championship, while Arthur County defeated Garden County to advance.

In the end, the Lady Tigers claim the 42-24 win over Arthur County to claim the D2-10 Sub-District Title.

