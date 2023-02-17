Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP: 11

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number eleven to Kelli Sheets and Missy Palacios. Kelli Sheets serves as the English Learners Director of the NPPSD, and Missy Palacios serves as the 3rd grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary. Both teachers are collaborating together to transform their room into a “Candy Land” theme while they read the book The Wild Card. They hope that by transforming the classroom, this will help simulate the activity that they may be doing to help engage the kids.

“By changing the whole room, we’re going to have a lot of different stations, and the inspiration just came from Wade and Hope King, who gave us that desire to make learning fun not only for the kids but for everyone that’s involved,” Sheets said.

“It’s going to be a fun place to go into, like I want to be in there; I want to go there,” Palacios said. “So that’s why we decided we wanted to do a big archway that we have a plan to put in the doorway to let anyone kind of just draw them in; we want them to come in, and it’s going to be really cool.”

